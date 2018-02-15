Man accused of using counterfeit money trying to buy iPhone X through OfferUp

HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of theft after he gave a victim fake money, documents from Harris County Probable Cause Court read.

It happened Dec. 20 when the victim was attempting to sell his iPhone X through the app, 'OfferUp,' documents said.

Documents said the victim met with 21-year-old Keyshawn Parrish, of Houston, at a gas station in the 13000 block of Katy Freeway.

Parrish is said to have gotten into the victim's vehicle, looked at the phone, got out of the car and then walked back to his car, documents said.

Parrish came back to the victim's car and "snatched the phone from the complainant's hand" and threw counterfeit money into the victim's car and drove away, documents said.

The victim later reached back out to Parrish through the app, saying he wanted his phone back, though Parrish never responded, documents said.

