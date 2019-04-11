Houston launches rape kit tracking system

HOUSTON - The City of Houston is launching an online rape kit tracking system.

Beginning late next month, victims will be able to track the status of their kit.

Houston will be the largest city in the state to pilot this software, which is expected to be launched statewide in September.

City officials said this is a huge step forward.

The pilot system will include sexual assault evidence collected by the Harris Health System and the Harris County Forensic Nurse Examiners, which analyzes more than 1,000 kits annually.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.