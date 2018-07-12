Houston woman, her family inspire hundreds to break into ‘Electric Slide' dance in viral video

NEW ORLEANS - You can’t resist it, it’s electric!

That was clearly the case on Bourbon Street in New Orleans late Saturday night, as Ingrid Williams, of Houston, and her cousins started dancing as soon as they heard "The Electric Slide" start playing on a loudspeaker.

“It was just out of nowhere,” Williams told KPRC2. “We heard it on the speaker and just started screaming! Everybody was dancing."

Maybe it was the singing, maybe it was their matching shirts, or maybe it was the nostalgic feeling of the classic boogie, but hundreds of people quickly joined Williams' family in dancing to the 1990 hit.

The video, posted on Facebook by Arthur Hudson, has more than 600,000 views.

Williams said she and her group of cousins from Dallas and parts of Alabama were in New Orleans to attend the Essence Festival.

“Everybody (is) hitting me up after seeing the video," Williams said. "It’s just amazing.”

Watch the full video below.

