Houston in running to host 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBC News says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Eight cities are in consideration to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention as the party prepares for a presidential contest that is expected to include an unusually large number of candidates, according to a NBC News report.

The Democratic National Committee sent requests for proposals to eight cities last month that expressed interest in hosting the event.

The cities are: Atlanta; Denver; Houston; New York; San Francisco; Milwaukee; Miami Beach; and Birmingham.

The DNC previously sent letters to a longer list of cities to gauge their interest. Birmingham and New York City were considered in 2016, but passed over.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee, is eyeing several cities for its own 2020 convention, including Las Vegas and Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte hosted Democrats' 2012 convention. Las Vegas was once considered taboo for party confabs.

While past conventions have often been held in swing states or cities with symbolic significance, logistical concerns often carry more weight, especially as party conventions have grown in size and security needs.

The 2016 Democratic convention was held in Philadelphia; Donald Trump won Pennsylvania.

