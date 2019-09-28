Houston Girl Scout troop trapped in elevator for 3 hours

Melanie Bragg

HOUSTON - A Houston Girl Scout troop spent three hours trapped in an elevator, troop mentor Melanie Bragg said in a Facebook post.

On Friday, members of Girl Scout Troop 25351 and adult troop mentors had just finished delivering stuffed animals to Harris County Family Court Judge Clinton Chip Wells as part of an ongoing toy drive for foster children when the group got stuck in the elevator, Bragg said.

Elevator technicians attempted to free the troop for some two hours before Bragg insisted they call 911.

Firefighters were able to rescue the group about three hours after they got stuck, Bragg said.

The elevators are scheduled to be replaced soon, Bragg said.

No one was injured during the incident.





Want to know what happened after we delivered the stuffed animals to the courts? We got stuck in the Juvenile Justice... Posted by Melanie Bragg on Saturday, September 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.