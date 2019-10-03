2 years after Harvey, Harris County completes first phase of drainage repairs

Flooded homes near Lake Houston after Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017.

More than two years after Hurricane Harvey, Harris County is still in the rebuilding phase of the recovery process.

The Harris County Flood Control District completed its first round of repairs to drainage infrastructure using a $13 million grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The money was used for hundreds of little repair efforts in watersheds like Greens Bayou, Cypress Creek, Little Cypress Creek and the Addicks Reservoir.

More than $80 million in additional drainage infrastructure repair projects across Harris County are still in the bidding or construction phases, officials say. The work, on more than 1,200 sites damaged by Harvey, includes sinkholes, bank erosion, failed concrete, collapsed outfall pipes and other damage

Officials hope to complete Harvey-related repair work by next fall.

