Houston Fire employee relieved of duty while facing felony charges in Colorado

DENVER - The Houston Fire Department announced it has relieved an employee of duty pending an administrative investigation after being accused of kidnapping and sexual assault in Denver, Colorado.

Luke McIntosh, 28, faces felony charges related to kidnapping, sexual assault with physical violence, victim sex offense/robbery and sex assault of helpless victim, Denver court records show.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond in Colorado. He is set to appear in court at 8 a.m. March 8, according to court records.

