Houston Fire Department accepting applications for new trainees

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is accepting applications for new firefighter trainees, according to a department release.

The release comes with Proposition B, the measure approved by voters last November to pay firefighters the same as police officers of the same or equivalent rank, on hold after a judge declared it unconstitutional in May.

Houston city leaders and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association are in the midst of court-ordered mediation to resolve the impasse over Proposition B.

The release lists requirements any new applicants must possess in order to qualify for a position.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.