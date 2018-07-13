Houston fire chief proposes hike in EMS fees

HOUSTON - The cost a patient would pay after calling for help could increase under a proposal being put forward by Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.

Peña said that aside from adjustments for inflation, this would mark the first increase in EMS fees in six years.

The proposal aims to recover the costs that are incurred while responding to non-emergency calls. The chief said that responding to those types of calls requires a lot of resources, and complicates efforts to cover emergency calls.

One idea would increase the cost of an ambulance ride from $1,100 to a little more than $1,800, Peña said.

Peña said he plans to bring the proposed increase to the Houston City Council within a month.

