Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke publicly on Sept. 26, 2018, about instructions to department directors stopping hiring new employees and promoting current workers.

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner appears to be losing support from a Houston teachers union.

The Houston Federation of Teachers' executive board unanimously approved a motion to rescind its support for Turner earlier this week.

The board said it will continue to withhold support "as long as public employees are treated like collateral damage in the ongoing fight against Proposition B."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.