Houston doctors warn about severe, potentially deadly flu season

HOUSTON - Houston-area doctors report this is the worst flu season they've seen in five years.

According to the Houston Health Department, area hospitals are seeing 3,000 flu-like illnesses each week.

So far there are no flu-related deaths reported in Houston, Harris County or surrounding counties. But doctors said they are concerned by the number of people who are sick with the flu and just how sick they are.

"It can happen pretty quickly, you can be fairly mildly affected with the flu and then go on to get very seriously ill in a matter of hours," said Dr. Melanie Mouzoon, managing physician for immunization practices at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in Houston.

Dr. Mouzoon said the flu is often an unrecognized and sometimes deadly threat. Children under the age of 5 and adults over 65 are most vulnerable to death from the flu.

Doctors said if you haven't had the flu yet, there is still time to get vaccinated.

Dr. Mouzoon said even though the flu peaks in January and February, it will continue to be spread person-to-person through spring.

