Houston DJ helps thwart taco truck robbery

HOUSTON - He's a local hip-hop radio host by day but a good Samaritan by night.

DJ Candyman, of the "Straight from the City" show, said he chased and pinned down a thief who stole a purse and stabbed a woman.

The incident happened Saturday night near El Taconazo taco truck on Fulton Street in north Houston.

VIDEO: Local DJ helps detain purse snatcher

Candyman said he was driving by when he noticed the thief attempting to take off with the woman's purse.

Candyman said he stayed with the thief until police arrived.

The woman was reportedly stabbed during the robbery, and it is unclear what her condition is.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.