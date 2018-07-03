Houston couple has 4 reasons to celebrate this July 4

HOUSTON - A Houston couple is bringing home their newborn quadruplets this Independence Day.

The three girls and one boy were born June 1. Two weighed less than 3 pounds and the other two weighed just shy of 4 pounds, according to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

The babies stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for about four weeks.

Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta will now be going home with their parents, Linda and Thomas Agi.

To celebrate their special homecoming, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital wrapped each of the babies in a patriotic-themed swaddle.

