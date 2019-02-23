Houston company recalls fish products that weren't inspected

North Caroline catfish is shown March 14, 2002 during the 20th annual International Boston Seafood Show in Boston, MA. The seafood exhibition features over 750 exhibitors in more than 1,200 booths, making it the largest seafood trade show in…

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a Houston-based seafood company is recalling nearly 101,000 pounds (45,810 kilograms) of fish products, specifically wild caught catfish, because they were produced and distributed without being reviewed by federal inspectors.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday the fish was produced and packaged by Fulton Seafood Inc. on various dates from Jan. 1, 2018 through Feb. 21, 2019 and shipped to retailers across Texas.

The products include 60-lb. (27 kilogram) brown cardboard boxes containing "River Catfish Wild USA."

The federal agency says once the boxes arrived at retail locations, the catfish were removed and placed in seafood display cases for purchase.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick, but officials advised individuals to throw the fish away or return it to the location of purchase

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.