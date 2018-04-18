Houston city leaders remember Barbara Bush

HOUSTON - The Houston City Council paid tribute to former first lady Barbara Bush during its weekly council meeting Wednesday.

"She will be missed but she will not be forgotten," said Mayor Sylvester Turner, following a moment of silence in memory of Barbara Bush.

Mayor Turner and council members recognized Barbara Bush's work in the community, as an advocate for literacy and other initiatives.

"She came with a strong voice," said Dwight Boykins, City Council, District D, reflecting on Barbara Bush's candor and approachable demeanor.

Other council members echoed the point about Barbara Bush's approachability. Councilman Greg Travis, who represents the Bush's in District G, spoke about seeing Barbara Bush running errands from time to time.

"I would actually run into her at the dry cleaners years ago. She didn't have people take her dry cleaning, she would actually do it herself, and yet later that night you'd see her all dressed up in those pearls," Travis said.

Barbara Bush's signature pearls have become synonymous with her image. Councilman Brenda Stardig, District A, wore pearls as a tribute.

"I think we all have that connection as Houstonians and I'm very proud of this family and we are very proud of her," she said.

That pride is a result of the unwavering support the Bush family has given the City of Houston, according to city officials.

Mayor Turner recalled instances where he would run into George and Barbara Bush. Turner said Barbara Bush always made time for others.

"I don't care where you were in the social ladder, you were treated the same by the Bush family and by Barbara Bush," Turner said.

PICS: The @houstonlibrary remembers #BarbaraBush with a tribute at Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza. Folks are encouraged to stop by and leave flowers. It’s across the street from city hall. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/0Urt8wJvd3 — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) April 18, 2018

