Houston City Council to vote on proposed 500-year floodplain regulation

HOUSTON - The Houston City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a proposed regulation that would change the way new buildings must be constructed in the 500-year floodplain.

Current regulations require new structures to be built a foot above the 100-year floodplain level. The new proposal would require new construction to be built 2 feet above the 500-year floodplain level.

Proponents of the rule being considered said a study by the city’s Public Works Department found that 84 percent of buildings that flooded during Hurricane Harvey would have been protected had the regulation been in place, excluding construction in reservoirs.

The vote is scheduled for 9 a.m.



