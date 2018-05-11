Houston Children's Charity presents 12 families wheelchair-accessible vans

HOUSTON - It was a special day for a dozen special families.

Houston Children's Charity presented 12 families with wheelchair-accessible vans.

They went to families in need of the vehicle to help them get around.

Houston Children's Charity was started in 1996 and offers wheelchair-accessible vehicles to families with children who are disabled.

Since its inception, HCC has raised over $5 million for the program and given out 160 vehicles.

