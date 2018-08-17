Houston business icon casts ballot for flood bond

HOUSTON - Early voting is underway in Harris County, and community leaders cast their ballots for Proposition A, a flood bond proposal. Houston business icon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale voted in favor of the bond.

McIngvale accompanied Harris County Judge Ed Emmett to the polls inside the Trini Mendenhall Community Center. They were joined by several other elected officials.

The $2.5 billion bond was designed to address county flood control projects, especially after Hurricane Harvey. This would include improved drainage, upgraded waning systems, home buyouts and construction of more stormwater detention basins.

"The proposition today that I voted for will help get the funding necessary to show the federal, the state people that we're serious," McIngvale said after voting.

"This is the most important election, certainly the most important election in our lifetime and it's going to define who we are as a community going forward," Emmett said.

Voting is scheduled for Aug. 25, one year to the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas.

