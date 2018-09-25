Houston-area Verizon customers report problems with service

HOUSTON - Verizon customers in the Houston area reported problems with their service Tuesday.

DownDetector.com, a crowd-sourced website, showed bull's-eyes of trouble spots over not only Houston, but also Austin and Dallas. It appeared problems were also being reported in the Oklahoma City area.

A check of the Verizon Support Twitter account showed the outage was also being experienced in other cities across the country. Most of them seemed to be concentrated in the eastern U.S.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or when service would be restored.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.