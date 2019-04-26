Houston-area truck driver charged in deadly Colorado pileup

At left, flames engulf vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Lakewood, Colorado, on April 25, 2019. At right, Rogel Aguilera is seen in a mug shot released by authorities April 26, 2019.

DENVER, Colo. - The driver of the semitrailer that police said caused the deadly 28-vehicle crash on I-70 on Thursday has been identified as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera.

Aguilera, 23, is from Houston, according to police.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department public information officer, Mike Taplin said Aguilera is in custody and is being held on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and vehicular assault reckless driving.

According to the sheriff’s department's inmate roster, Aguilera's next scheduled court appearance is listed as Saturday at 2 p.m. CT in Jefferson County court.

Aguilera's brother, Daniel, said Aguilera is Cuban and is a permanent resident of the United States.

Daniel, also a truck driver, spoke to his brother after the crash and Aguilera told him his brakes failed.

Daniel said Aguilera is a “great kid” and that he doesn’t drink or smoke. Lakewood Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

