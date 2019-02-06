Houston-area Fajita Pete's raising money for officers injured in shootout

HOUSTON - Five Houston police officers were injured in a shootout last week, and on Wednesday all Fajita Pete’s restaurants are raising money to help them.

All Houston-area locations of the Tex-Mex chain will be donating 50 percent of their sales for the day to Assist the Officer, Houston. The organization provides financial assistance to officers who have been injured or disabled in the line of duty.

“We invite the strong Houston community to support these officers and their families, and others who are going through similar situations,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder and CEO of Fajita Pete’s. “It takes tremendous courage to serve and protect our community, and this is just a small way of doing our part.”

The five officers were injured Jan. 28 during a shootout in southeast Houston’s Gloverdale neighborhood. Four of the officers were shot and the fifth officer suffered a knee injury.

Go to FajitaPetes.com to find your nearest location. The fundraiser is taking place from open to close Wednesday.

