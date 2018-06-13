Several horses injured during fire at property near Pearland

HOUSTON - A fire caused damage Wednesday to a house and a large barn at a property in southeast Houston.

Several horses were also injured in the fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from a metal barn and a nearby house. The barn was next to a field that was fenced in with horses. The property is near the intersection of Wenlock Drive and Foxton Road, near Pearland.

Fire officials said the fire started around 2:30 p.m.

It is not clear how the fire started or if anyone was injured, but arson detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

