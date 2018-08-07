Hostage situation leads to chase, manhunt in SE Houston, police say

The scene at the end of a hostage situation and a high-speed chase in southeast Houston on Aug. 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston police searched a southeast Houston neighborhood Monday, looking for a man they said was involved in a hostage situation and chase.

Around 6:40 p.m., police said a woman called police saying her son was being held hostage and that the men holding him were asking for money.

When officers arrived at a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Beltway 8, police said the suspects left the scene in a vehicle, prompting a high-speed chase through southeast Houston.

The vehicle chase came to an end near the 5700 block of Groveton Street when the suspects bailed out of the vehicle, according to police.

A woman, who was driving, and a man, who was a passenger, were both taken into custody, but police said they were searching for a third suspect.

Police said the victim was either pushed out, or jumped out, of the vehicle near the end of the pursuit. Police said he did not suffer any injuries.

