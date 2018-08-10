Hostage negotiators called to Bellaire home, Houston police say

A SWAT vehicle at the scene of a negotiation in Bellaire on Aug. 10, 2018.

HOUSTON - Hostage negotiators and SWAT officers were called Friday to a home in Bellaire.

Houston police said in a tweet that Bellaire police called for assistance with an armed person at a home near the intersection of Tamarisk and Anderson streets.

HPD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team responding to an assist call from @bellairepd for a armed suspect at 4800 Tamarisk. HPD PIO en route #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 10, 2018

Video from Sky 2 showed some police officers outside the home with their guns drawn. A SWAT vehicle was also at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why police were called to the home.

Bellaire police were also investigating an incident at a gas station near Fournace Place and the West Loop, which was not far from the scene of the standoff. However, police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

A KPRC2 crew at the scene of the incident at the gas station reported seeing bullet holes in an SUV and in a police vehicle. Video from the scene showed the windows of an SUV were shattered.

