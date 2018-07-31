Hospital staff tries to save man hit by car in front of ER entrance

HOUSTON - The staff at Saint Joseph Hospital tried to save a man who was hit by a car Monday in front of the facility’s emergency room entrance, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:10 a.m. at 1500 St. Joseph Parkway.

Houston police said the 47-year-old man was standing in the street when he was hit by a silver Nissan Maxima. The driver of the car stopped, got out and inspected the vehicle before fleeing, police said.

Police said medical staff at the hospital saw what happened and ran outside and tried to save the man’s life. He died Monday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.