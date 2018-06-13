Horses, rabbits, other animals seized in Cypress after owner accused of neglect

CYPRESS, Texas - Thirty-two equine animals, 34 rabbits, four cats and three dogs were seized in Cypress on Wednesday due to signs of neglect and abuse, according to the Houston SPCA.

VIDEO: Rabbits among animals seized in Cypress

Investigators responded to the home, located in the 15000 block of Grant Road, and said some of the animals were suffering from malnutrition, dehydration and lack of proper hoof care.

PHOTOS: Animal seizure in Cypress

Equine specialists and students from Texas A&M's veterinary program will begin tagging the animals before loading them onto trailers, and will ensure the animals receive individual care.

The SPCA is asking for donations pertaining to this case including: grooming supplies (brushes, detanglers), fly masks (no holes), saddle blankets, halters and cotton lead ropes.

VIDEO: Dozens of animals seized from Cypress-area property

34 rabbits, 27 donkeys, 4 horses, 3 dogs, 1 mule seized from Cypress home. Owner accused of neglect. Story coming up at 4 on @KPRC2. pic.twitter.com/bRAb69B3ho — Syan Rhodes (@KPRC2Syan) June 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.