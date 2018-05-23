Honoring the fallen: Memorial Day events around the Houston area

HOUSTON - Memorial Day is Monday, and in Houston, there are a number of events scheduled for the day and throughout the weekend to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Formerly known as Decoration Day, the holiday commemorates U.S. service members who died while on active duty. First enacted to honor Union and Confederate soldiers following the American Civil War, it was extended after World War I to honor Americans who have died in all wars.

Here are a few events designed to honor fallen military service people, as well as kick off the summer this weekend, throughout our area:

Flags for Fallen Vets 2018 places flags on grave sites:

At the Houston National Cemetery on Sunday, May 27, volunteers will place flags on the graves of fallen soldiers, starting at 9:00 a.m. More information here.

Houston National Cemetery honors the fallen:

A ceremony will be held on May 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive at the hemicycle. Call (281) 447-8686 for more information.

Memorial Day Flowers Foundation to lay roses at Houston National Cemetery:

Volunteers place a rose at all 73,000 grave sites at Houston National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day Honor Run:

On Monday, May 28, runners will meet at Willie’s Ice House on FM 1960 and Veterans Memorial at 8:30 to go to the Houston National Cemetery to pay their respects.

Memorial Day Pool Party at Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston:

Enjoy prizes, music, DJ, games, food at Laykie's Spray Café and fun for the whole family at this free event from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. The center is located at 5601 S Braeswood Boulevard.

Memorial Day in Memorial City:

On May 28, a patriotic tribute will be held featuring live country music, plus a trumpet player and drummer. The event will feature a flag presentation, giant inflatable moonwalks, face painting, balloon art and more.

Memorial Day Sidewalk Sale:

Houston Premium Outlets is having a sidewalk sale with extra savings. Go here for more information on the stores participating in the special sales.



