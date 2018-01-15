Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: Events across Houston area

HOUSTON - Monday would have been Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's 89th birthday.

Born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, King was a Baptist minister, activist and leader of the civil rights movement.

He used his life to serve, fight for human rights and bring about civil change.

King was assassinated for his beliefs on April 4, 1968.

It wasn't until Nov. 2, 1983 that President Ronald Regan signed a bill making the third Monday in January a federal holiday in celebration of King.

Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of King across the country. There are several events to choose from across the Houston area:

MLK Day at Children’s Museum of Houston – Join the Children’s Museum of Houston in honoring civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, and his legacy during their 22nd annual celebration. Tickets are $5. All day.

Free Admission for Children for MLK Day at The Lone Star Flight Museum – The Lone Star Flight Museum will offer free admission for all visitors age 17 and under on Martin Luther King Day with support from the Dr. L.C. Carter Foundation. Free for kids under 17. General admission to adults over 17 are $20; seniors over 65 is $16; military tickets are $12. 9am to 5pm.

MLK Day Audio Installation at Rothko Chapel – In honor of MLK Day, the Rothko Chapel plays speeches from Dr. King’s life throughout the day. Come listen to the quiet of the Chapel resonate with MLK’s voice. Times include 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. The even is free.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast at George R. Brown Convention Center – The North Houston Frontiers Club hosts its 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast at the George R Brown Convention Center. Tickets are $50, not including ticket fees. 8am.

40th Annual MLK Jr. Parade & Celebration at Minute Maid Park- Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as The Black Heritage Society Organization presents the free 40th Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade in Downtown. The even begins at 10 a.m. Make sure to check out a map of the parade route here.

24th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown is a free event. Watch more than 30 marching bands and 15 parade floats at the 24th Annual MLK Parade in Midtown near the HCC Central Campus. It runs from 10 a.m. until noon. A map of the parade route can be found here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at Rothko Chapel – The free event will be held at the Rothko Chapel. The chapel will hold lectures and host conversation exploring the power of symbols in society today. Special guest speakers include artist Ed Dwight, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, and Texas Southern University Art Historian and Curator Dr. Alvia Wardlaw. It begins at 7 p.m.

