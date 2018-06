Crime scene tape surrounds a parking lot in southeast Houston after a homicide June 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man Tuesday whose body was found in southeast Houston.

Houston police said a caller reported hearing gunshots about 4 a.m. at 8405 Broadway St., near Bellfort Street.

Police said the man’s body was found near the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.