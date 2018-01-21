Homicide and Amber Alert suspect shot himself, is in 'grave condition,' police say

HOUSTON - The man at the center of a murder and Amber Alert investigation in San Antonio shot himself Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police said on Twitter.

Richard Conception is listed as in "grave condition" after shooting himself, police said.

The abducted child was found safe in the back of Conception's white truck in Guadalupe County, police said.

