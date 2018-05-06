Homeowners uninjured after truck slams into house in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A car slammed into a home in southwest Houston Sunday, officials said.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. near the 7800 block of Sands Point Drive near Tam O' Shanter Lane.

A pickup truck crashed into the home, sending its driver to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The homeowners were home at the time of the crash but were unharmed, investigators said.

Yikes. What happened is clear but why is an entirely different question. Sands Point and Tam O'Shanter streets. Driver transported to hospital, homeowners were here but weren't injured, per @houstonpolice. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1m2MnFKAn4 — Jake Reiner (@KPRC2Jake) May 6, 2018

