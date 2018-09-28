Homeowner injured in neighborhood shootout

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a homeowner outside his northeast Harris County home.

The incident was caught on camera and shows the homeowner getting shot in the chest and the shooter running back to a car.

The homeowner said he was walking out of his home and heading to work when he noticed a suspicious car sitting across the street.

He went back to get his gun, and when he got back outside, the man hiding beside his house started firing.

Jose Sanchez lives around the street. He says it’s nerve-wracking to hear about the shooting.

He leaves for work just around the time his neighbor does.

“It could have been me,” said Sanchez.

