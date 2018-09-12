Homeowner injured at booby-trapped Tomball-area home, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities and members of SWAT meticulously disposed of home-protection devices at a home near Tomball Tuesday, according to officials.

Authorities said they found at least 12 dangerous device inside the home. The homeowner rigged devices to fire shotgun shells at every entryway of his home, authorities said.

Several loud booms were heard in the neighborhood as Harris County SWAT detonated the devices.

Earlier in the day, Harris County authorities said the homeowner, who is in his 70s, was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home in the 26100 block of La Fouche Drive.

The man was incoherent, according to officials, and he was telling authorities that there was danger inside the home.

Authorities said the homeowner installed the devices in an attempt to prevent burglaries.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to enter the house, but when he walked inside, a gun went off.

The deputy retreated and was treated for minor injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The homeowner was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. He is likely going to face charges, officials said. It's a felony in Texas to booby trap your home for any purpose, Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.

Editor's Note: A push notification associated with this story incorrectly stated the man had rigged his home with shotguns and was hit by a shotgun blast.

