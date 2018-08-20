Homeowner baffled as to why gunman targeted his house

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Katy-area family is asking for the public’s help after their home was riddled with gunfire Aug. 8.

The shooting happened in the Westfield Pines subdivision near the corner of River Court Drive and Haven Valley Drive.

What is even more frightening for the family is that they have no idea why their home was targeted. Since the motive is unknown, the family asked KPRC not to reveal their identities. However, the family is offering their own reward and hired a private investigator to try to help the Harris County Sheriff’s Office turn up leads.

“We didn't move into this community not to feel safe,” a man in the family said.

The man said he was sound asleep when the gunshots started.

“So I hear bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” he said.

He said he was so baffled by the sound of gunfire, he actually started looking out of his bedroom window without realizing the bullets were heading in his direction.

Some of those bullets went through the window and peppered the ceiling of his bedroom. He said he didn't even know his house was targeted until he walked outside and a neighbor told him.

“I thought they were shooting in that direction. He was like, 'No, they were shooting at your house,'” he said.

In addition to the bedroom, bullets hit the front of the home, a fence on the side of the house and vehicles parked in the driveway. Sheriff's officials said investigators collected 46 shell casings from around the home. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The homeowner has no idea why it happened.

“We live a simple life, my wife is a nurse, my daughter works at a nursery. We go home, go to work, that's it,” he said. “We are pleading for help. Anybody to help catch these perpetrators, we don't have anything to hide.”

While there were cameras in the area, none got a shot of the gunman. Sheriff’s officials said cameras at one home did capture video of a dark-colored SUV used in the shooting. However, sheriff’s officials said the video is not clear and no license plate can be seen.

If you know anything about this crime, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

