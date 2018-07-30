Homeless Texas native's sign lands him hundreds of job offers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A Texas man reportedly following his Silicon Valley dream found it dashed when he recently found himself on a street corner in Mountain View, California, a sign in hand.

However, it’s that sign that could lead to a new start.

The New York Post reported David Casarez, of Laredo, has landed hundreds of job offers because of his sign “"HOMELESS HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS TAKE A RESUME."

Casarez graduated with a degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University in 2014. The TAMU grad started working for General Motors in Austin, but cashed in on his 401K and pursued his lifelong dream of moving to Silicon Valley to found his own tech startup, the New York Post reported.

Since tweets went viral asking for help finding Casarez work, he has found lodging, as well as has several promising job prospects.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Update: We’re putting him up in housing so he can focus on interviews, have a computer for him if needed, and he’ll be working with the @LambdaSchool careers team for interview practice if he doesn’t land a job quickly.



I’ll be shocked if he isn’t hired a month from now. https://t.co/RnAiNd3pfr — Austen Allred (@AustenAllred) July 29, 2018

