Homeless man in surgery after being beaten outside of Midtown apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - A homeless man is in surgery at Ben Taub hospital after he was severely beaten outside a Midtown apartment complex Wednesday morning, Houston police said.

Detectives were able to view surveillance video from the Midtown Houston by Windsor apartments. They said the video shows two men walking down the sidewalk on Travis Street, then all of a sudden one of the men punches the other and, while he's down, stomps on his head repeatedly for at least a minute.

Around 6:30 a.m, a passerby noticed the man lying on the ground with a severe head injury; blood everywhere. The passerby called 911 and the man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, police said.

Police said it's possible the 50-year-old homeless man was sleeping outside the complex at one point. Detectives said, based on the video, the attacker stole items from the victim. It's unclear what specifically was taken.

Detectives have so far struggled to find any witnesses to the attack, so they are waiting to see if the victim will make it out of surgery to talk to him.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.