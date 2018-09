Scranton, Pa. - Seven men in Scranton, Pennsylvania went head-to-head in the town's Seventh Annual Cannoli Eating Competition Monday.

The food fight is a Labor Day tradition, and falls on the final day of La Festa Italiana, which brings tens-of-thousands of people to Courthouse Square for everything and anything Italian.

This year, Russell Keeler was crowned the Cannoli King, after eating a total of 17 cannolis in just five minutes.

