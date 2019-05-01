Holocaust Museum Houston's 'Coexistence' exhibition installed at Hermann Park

The Holocaust Museum Houston installed a new exhibition in Hermann Park.

"Coexistence," an internationally acclaimed exhibition, was installed Tuesday and will be on view during park hours from Thursday through May 30.

"Coexistence" was previously showcased in 15 countries.

PHOTOS: Holocaust Museum Houston's 'Coexistence' exhibit

It features "15 17-foot tall structures with 44 panels of large scale works, measuring 9 feet high and 15 feet wide, created by renowned artists from the United States, Europe, Asia, the U.K., Africa, and the Middle East," officials said.

The art structures are being held down by 2-ton concrete weights.

Panels feature "quotes from philosophers and leading thinkers who represent a wide range of concepts and issues that affect human relations," according to a media release.