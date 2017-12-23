Holiday marriage proposals: Do's and don'ts

Are you thinking about popping the question to your loved one this holiday? It's a romantic time of the year; temperatures are dropping and families are all together, so why not make the time perfect for a proposal?

There are generally unspoken rules that you should probably follow.

According to Bride, the first step is to figure out if your loved one would want a public or private engagement. While some may want to be proposed to just one-on-one, others may want the official question around the dinner table with the whole family as witnesses.

DO: Use the holiday season as inspiration. Here in Texas, the chances of a light, romantic snow flurry is unlikely, but a bundled up walk around Discovery Green is totally doable. Strolling hand in hand would make for a great time to pop the question.

DON'T: Get too caught up in the holidays. Champagne to ring in the New Year? Yes. Dressing up like Rudolph? No.

DO: Be sure to have a private moment together regardless of what you do to pop the question. This moment is something you should cherish together as a couple.

DON'T: Show up empty-handed. According to The Knot, a survey showed that "proposing with no engagement ring" was ranked as the number one issue. To some people, showing up with no hardware doesn't make the engagement feel 100 percent legit.

DO: Keep in mind that every person is different. What may work for others may not work for you and vice versa. You should know your partner well enough to know whether or not

