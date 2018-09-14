Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Houston

HOUSTON - Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15, celebrating the history, culture and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Latin American countries.
Houston, which prides itself on its international flair, has plenty of celebration events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. There are more than 2 million Hispanics in the Houston Metropolitan area, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are just a few of the many events in Houston scheduled throughout the month of celebrations:
- The Houston Public Library has several events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning Saturday with a celebration of Mexican Independence Day featuring dance, live music and Mexican food.
- The Fiestas Patrias International Parade will be held in Downtown Houston at 10 am on Saturday. On Sept. 15, 1810, the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo climbed on top of a church and encouraged people to fight for Mexico’s independence. This cry for liberty marks the anniversary of Mexico’s “Grito de Dolores.”
- The 12th annual Fiesta Patrias with Telemundo Houston will be held on Sunday at Trader’s Village.
- Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, various speakers will be featured in Hispanic Heritage Month TED Talks at Lone Star College Atascocita Center Library: On Tuesday, watch and discuss “What Being Hispanic and Latinx Means in the United States,” by Fernanda Ponce.
- Hispanic Heritage Fiesta will be hosted by several Hispanic-based organizations at Talento Bilingue De Houston. There will be food, art and culture, aiming to bring awareness of the impact the Hispanic community has had on Houston.
- The Children's Museum of Houston also has several events scheduled, beginning on Sunday.
