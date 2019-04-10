HISD won't say whether mom accused of whipping, starving sons is employee

HOUSTON - KPRC2 has repeatedly reached out to the Houston Independent School District for information concerning Annette Bogany, a woman accused of whipping her sons with cables and denying them food, according to court documents released last week.

KPRC2 has repeatedly written emails and called the district, asking whether Bogany, 53, is or was an employee of the district.

HISD has not answered the request, only telling KPRC2 to file a Freedom of Information request, which the station has done. HISD has 10 business days to respond with the information or with a denial to release the requested information.

A Facebook page with a photo appearing to match Bogany's mugshot prompted KPRC2's questions to HISD. The Facebook profile indicates that the person with the profile works at HISD and studied special education.

KPRC2 has learned from online records that Bogany has a teaching license.

The Facebook profile also shows two male children in a number of its photos.

Bogany, 53, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and two counts of causing serious mental injury to a child.

Charging documents contend the boys, ages 10 and 14, were thin from food deprivation and have significant scars showing evidence of long-term abuse. Documents say the boys told authorities of being beaten for eating, and that their mother often ate in front of them while they went without food.

The boys were rescued by Houston police after they ran away from home in July 2018 to escape the abuse. The boys are now living with relatives, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Court documents said Bogany admitted to authorities that she struck her sons with various objects when she was mad at them.

KPRC2 continues to attempt to learn whether Bogany was employed with HISD during the current academic year, after the alleged abuse was discovered in July 2018.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.