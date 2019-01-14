HISD wants to hear from you about superintendent search

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is hosting a series of meetings to seek input from the public about the district's search for a new superintendent.
HISD said the input would include "qualities and traits they would like to see in their next district leader."
Residents can also provide feedback online at www.houstonisd.org.
Grenita Lathan was named interim superintendent after Richard Carranza's departure in March 2018. The district then named former superintendent Abe Saavedra as interim superintendent in October 2018, only to go back to Lathan after Saavedra removed his name.
Here's the schedule of community meetings:
Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 6 p.m. (Trustee Jolanda Jones, District IV)
Peck Elementary School, 5001 MLK Blvd., 77021
Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, 6:30 p.m. (Trustee Sue Deigaard, District V)
Pershing Middle School, 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd., 77025
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 2 p.m. (Trustee Sue Deigaard, District V; Trustee Holly Flynn Vilaseca District VI; Trustee Anne Sung, District VII)
Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 6 p.m. (Trustee Holly Flynn Vilaseca, District VI)
Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 77042
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 7 p.m. (Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones, District II)
Barbara Jordan Career Center, 5800 Eastex Fwy., 77026
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 6:30 p.m. (Trustee Anne Sung, District VII)
Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 77057
Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 9 a.m. (HISD Board of Education - Districtwide meeting)
Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St., 77092
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 9 a.m. (Trustee Sergio Lira, District III, Trustee Diana Davila, District VIII – Students Only)
The Vara Center, 1102 Telephone Road, 77023
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 11 a.m. (Trustee Elizabeth Santos, District I, Trustee Sergio Lira, District III, Trustee Diana Davila, District VIII)
The Vara Center, 1102 Telephone Road, 77023
Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 6 p.m. (Trustee Sergio Lira, District III, Trustee Diana Davila, District VIII)
Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 77017
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 1 p.m. (Trustee Rhonda Skillern-Jones, District II)
Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 77018
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 9 a.m. (Trustee Elizabeth Santos, District I)
Northside High School, 1101 Quitman, 77009
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 11 a.m. (Trustee Elizabeth Santos, District I - Students Only)
Northside High School, 1101 Quitman, 77009
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 6 p.m. (Trustee Elizabeth Santos, District I)
Heights High School, 413 E 13th St., 77008
Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 6:30 p.m. (Trustee Wanda Adams, District IX)
Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 77045
