HISD unveils murals at schools in Gulfton community

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is celebrating the diversity and history of the Gulfton community with new murals at various schools.

The latest unveiling took place Friday at Jane Long Academy.

Each mural is based on poems written by students and features themes including community, culture, family and the concept of home. The murals are also located at Sutton Elementary School and Las Americas Newcomer Academy.

A similar project is in the works at Wisdom High School.

