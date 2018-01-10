HISD to standardize start times beginning next school year

HOUSTON - The plan to standardize start times at schools in the Houston Independent School District will begin during the 2018-2019 school year, officials announced Wednesday.

Beginning in the fall, elementary schools and kindergarten through eighth-grade campuses will start at 7:30 a.m. and dismiss and 2:50 p.m., officials said. Middle school, high school and sixth-grade through 12th-grade campuses will start at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:50 p.m., officials said.

Some specialty campuses may have times that differ from the new standardized time, and those times will be communicated to parents directly, officials said.

Officials said parents and principals were surveyed in October about new start times, and 46 percent of the 17,138 parents who responded and 51 percent of the 154 principals who responded chose the new times announced Wednesday.

Right now, HISD manages 67 different start times, which officials said is the highest number in the state.

District leaders said the changes will make bus routes more efficient, result in fewer disruptions to learning, extend the life of the bus fleet and reduce maintenance and fuel costs.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.