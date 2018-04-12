HISD to discuss resolution regarding stance on safety and security

HOUSTON - Houston Independent School District's board of trustees are considering a resolution acknowledging that the board stands with the students of the Parkland, Florida school shooting and students around the country who are calling for action by lawmakers to provide measure that enhance the safety and security for students in schools.

In a release, the district stated the resolution was in support of "demanding effective and comprehensive action from the federal government to protect school children. The resolution includes a call for Congress to appropriate adequate funding to allow the nation's school districts to plan and coordinate school security efforts with law enforcement officials and make changes to buildings that may be necessary to protect students, teachers and staff."

“This board believes in providing education in a nurturing and safe environment,” HISD board of education president Rhonda Skillern-Jones said. “Our students should be free from the fear and stress of gun violence, and we add our voice to the countless others demanding changes that could prevent senseless occurrences similar to what happened in Parkland, Florida. We are making our stance clear that we believe more should be done to protect our students sooner than later.”

Some of these changes include pushing the federal government to provide funds to hire more school officers and mental health professionals to help students who may be at risk or in need of counseling.

"Right after the Florida school shooting, we had an upsurge of students and threats and things like that happening on our campus, and absolutely, students who choose to do that, even though they don't mean it, need some supportive services in the mental health area and certainly with bullying on the rise and students just not feeling comfortable in some situations--we do need to address the mental health issues," said Skillern-Jones. "These students typically face a lot of pressures that adults do not typically face, and they need some mental health support."

Skillern-Jones said the board is in support of gun control and any measures that enhance school safety including limiting the sales of assault-style rifles.

"Assault-style rifles are meant to do things that are not meant to happen on campuses and when you have access to them without the proper training or the maturity level to be able to handle them it turns into situations that are not just dangerous for our communities but are especially dangerous for our children and that includes harming themselves with them," Skillern-Jones said.

The board president said safety is a top priority and that the board stands with the students who are voicing their concerns over gun violence in schools.

"You can't learn or accomplish any of the achievement goals we'd like to accomplish until our kids feels safe and for our parents who turn their kids over to us feel that they are in a safe environment. And, for our faculty and staff, we want them to feel like they are safe and can handle situations with our kids when their safety is threatened," said Skillern-Jones. "We want to make sure the information is out there and equip [staff and students] with the technology to be able to handle [themselves] if something happens."

The resolution is being discussed in Thursday's regular board meeting starting at 5 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Administration building.

