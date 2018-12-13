HISD to discuss multiple agenda items during Thursday meeting

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is holding a meeting Thursday night to discuss how to decide on a new superintendent, among other items.

HISD trustees will consider conducting an open or closed search for a superintendent. All or some of the identities of the candidates would be public in an open search and a closed search keeps the identities of candidates hidden until the board names a finalist or finalists for the position.

On Thursday, the board will also consider adopting a resolution in support of the fight to end gang violence.

Trustees are expected to formally pledge their ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student, according to HISD.

The board will also consider whether to authorize the district to issue a request for proposals for school partnerships. Entities eligible to be considered for partnerships are nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education or governmental organizations.

Trustees are also expected to consider an agenda item to allow the board to host Lone Star Governance training, which fosters communication and understanding between the board and the public.

The proposed LSG training would be held over a period of two days in March 2019.

The board meeting will be broadcast live online here.

