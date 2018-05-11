Appreciation week: HISD teacher surprised with Rockets tickets

HOUSTON - One Houston Independent School District teacher doesn't have to worry about getting tickets to the Rockets game before they sell out.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised Nicole Harris with tickets to Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Many have said Harris works countless hours to mentor student-athletes on how to grow through sports.

Academy Sports + Outdoors also made sure Harris would be decked out in Rockets red with a brand-new jersey.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.