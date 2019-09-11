HISD students hold ceremony to honor lives lost, remember 9/11

HOUSTON - Houston Independent School District students on Wednesday remembered the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The HISD High School for Law and Justice hosted a ceremony to remember the tragic day and honor the victims and survivors.

"Today, we gather here to show the families that we will never forget, and their loved ones will always be remembered," one student said during the ceremony.

PHOTO: 18 years later, US remembers 9/11

Though they may not have lived through them, the students at the school recognized the importance, significance and impact the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks had on our nation.

"(We want) to make sure the students were aware of the tragedy that happened on that day and to understand how many lives were taken," said Principal Stacy Garcia.

Students, teachers and staff members paused for a moment of silence and hung a wreath honoring the thousands who lost their lives.

"That's the one day that I can remember that everybody came together as one," said Sgt. 1st Class Rian Harden, an ROTC instructor. "To have them understand that and see that is a place where we're about and building better citizens for the community."

This is the first time the school held a ceremony commemorating 9/11, but the principal hopes tis will become a tradition for years to come.

