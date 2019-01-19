HISD students compete in 23rd Annual MLK Oratory competition

HOUSTON - A dozen Houston Independent School District students promoted the work and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the 23rd Annual MLK Oratory competition.

Each student had to write and deliver a speech that envisions King's message in today's world.

The competition took place Friday morning at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Christ. The students were judged based on stage presence, content interpretation and memorization.

The winner, Nyla Johnson, took home $1,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.