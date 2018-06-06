HISD creates a new "Community Outreach" role

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Police Department has created a new role to help bridge the gap between parents, students and police.

The department created a "Community Outreach" role to help promote more interaction between the community and HISD officers.

Chief Paul Cordova and his team selected Officer Vanessa Losey to take on the role. She is a now former campus officer for Sharpstown High School. She is an HISD officer who is anything but a stranger to students.

"She's very nice. She smiles at everybody," said Deante Williams, a Sharpstown High School graduating senior.

"We selected her primarily... for approach-ability and her ability to relate to other people well of all walks of life," Cordova said.

He hopes that the new position will allow parents and students to feel more comfortable talking with police and also letting police know what's going on in the community.

"For me, first and foremost, the position is about building that rapport with the student as well as their extended family," Losey said. "When they come -- not only do they feel comfortable, but they feel safe knowing they're talking to an officer."

It is an intentional choice to reach out and be a face whom parents and students know they can trust. Sharpstown High School officials said she will be missed.

"Everybody comes to her. Students come to her with issues. They confide in her," said Principal Dan DeLeon.

Deleon said he is happy that Losey will be taking on a larger community and will help more students.

"We say 'see something say something' but they won't know what to say or who to say it to. This way they have one person they know to contact," Deleon said.

"My vision for this position is to build community awareness--to build rapport," Losey said.

Cordova hopes this kind of outreach will pay dividends by preventing crime.

"The number one thing we learned in past incidents that are dangerous is that if we were to have more information sooner, possibly the situation could be prevented," Cordova said. "Hopefully students will be more comfortable telling about things that have happened and things that are about to happen so we can move forward quickly and prevent them."

"It's very important that we continue our rapport with our communities. This position entails that -- it's proven crime prevention. It's (providing) awareness to the community and the public," Losey said.

"It's not just a position or an office -- it's a philosophy that we want to move forward with," Cordova said.

Cordova hopes Losey serves as an example to others, saying all officers should be community outreach-oriented.

Losey will be based at HISD PD headquarters at 3500 Tampa in Houston.

